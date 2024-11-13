Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be one of many people celebrating the ground-breaking of a new billion-dollar plant in Port Colborne.

Ford will be joined by Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and François-Philippe Champagne, Federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry of Canada, to participate in the ceremony for Canada's first lithium-ion EV battery separator plant.

The event will be held tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Japan's Asahi Kasei is investing $1.6 billion to build the plant on 81 hectares of land in north Port Colborne, west of Highway 140.