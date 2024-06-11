Protesters didn't dampen the mood at the Pride in the Park festival over the weekend in St. Catharines.

Pride Niagara's Enzo Di Diviitis, says the extra security, and fencing around Montebello Park helped to keep the event peaceful, after a number of threats were made.

"They came, we asked them to leave and escorted them out with our security and Niagara Regional Police, who worked amazingly well with us."



The $15,000 cost for the extra security came from the City of St. Catharines.



"They are there screaming hate and hate speech. There are children at the event, and they are screaming at children that they shouldn't exist. They are saying there is something wrong with them. It could be 100 (protesters) or 1, it's still equally impactful in a negative way."



The Pride Prom has been cancelled this year as well due to online hate and threats.



Di Diviitis says overall Pride in the Park was a great day, and true allies supported the community.



Pride Month continues with a number of events still to take place celebrating Niagara's 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

