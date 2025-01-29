Pride Niagara says there will be some changes to its festival this year.

The group, that supports the 2SLGBTQ+ community across the Region, says Pride in the Park will not return to its lineup.

They were hoping to partner with the City of St.Catharines, but say the 'much-needed' joint venture has not been reached.

Pride Niagara says it appreciates the support from the city over the past years, and values open communication moving forward.

Last year, the city paid $15,000 to put up security fencing around Montebello Park after a number of threats, acts of hate and protests.

The Pride Prom was also cancelled last year due to threats.

The Pride Niagara Festival 2025 runs through May 31st to June 8th with various events throughout Niagara Region.

"Pride Niagara remains as resilient as the communities it serves. In recent years our 2SLGBTQ+ community has faced unique challenges including increased discrimination, acts of hate and violence."