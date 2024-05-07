Pride Niagara are getting ready to celebrate those making an impact in the community.

The 11th annual Unity Awards recognizes important successes of individuals, municipal organizations and businesses that have made an impact on the 2SLGBTQ+ community.



Click HERE to listen to Enzo De Divitiis discuss the awards on Niagara in the Morning.

The five finalists for each award will be named this week with the winners being announced at the ceremony

That ceremony is set for June 5th at Club Roma in St. Catharines.