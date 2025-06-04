A special Pride event is planned for Brock University tomorrow (Thursday).

The 3rd annual Speaking with Pride Professional Development and Networking Event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The day aims to help everyone learn about ways to enhance their Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging knowledge and practices.

Click HERE to listen to Pride Niagara Chair Enzo DeDivitis discuss the event on Niagara in the Morning

This year's theme is "Welcoming Diversity".

Registration is free at https://experiencebu.brocku.ca/event/295646