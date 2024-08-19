The Fort Erie Race Track’s signature event, the Prince of Wales Stakes, will hit the oval on September 10th.

Post positions for the 89th Prince of Wales Stakes will be drawn on September 5th by Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame jockey Eurico Rosa da Silva.

The final leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown will return to Woodbine 19 days later for the Breeders’ Stakes.

The day’s card will feature two $100,000 Ontario Sire Heritage Series stakes, The Lake Erie Stakes and the Rondeau Bay Stakes, as well as two $30,000 cup races, the Molson Cup and the Le Cinquieme Essai Cup.

The first post for the September 10th race is at 1pm, with the Prince of Wales Stakes scheduled to hit the track around 5:30pm.

For more information about the event, visit www.forterieracing.com/prince-of-wales