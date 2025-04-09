A bike program for migrant workers in Niagara is back up and running.

Bike for Farmworkers is a group out of Niagara-on-the--Lake that collects unwanted bicycles, refurbishes them, and sells them to migrant workers on a cost recovery basis.

Last year they ran out of donations but program coordinator Ken Eden says now they have lots to work on.

"We had a very successful bike drop off the last 10 days, right now we have more bike that we can store. Now we have to get to work on them."

Eden says they sell the bikes for $25, which comes close to covering the cost of any repairs.

He notes that even though they have lots of bikes right now --- they will likely need more.

Anyone interested in making a donation can drop off bikes at the old Virgil Public School at 1665 Four Mile Creek Road.