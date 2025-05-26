A protest will be held today protesting the St. Catharines Anti-Encampment By-Law.

The Indigenous support group High Heels to Moccasins will be holding the protest outside City Hall during a Council meeting tonight at 6pm.

The anti-encampment by-law, called the “Public Space Use By-law,” includes fines for unhoused people who have temporary shelters in certain parts of the city.

City Council will be voting on a report on the by-law tonight, which includes evictions from encampments.

The report also calls for the arrest of “those who are encouraging non-compliance.”

High Heels to Moccasins has been holding a Healing Fire in support of the unhoused every Sunday since May 18th at Richard Pierpoint Park, serving food and water and gathering clothing donations.