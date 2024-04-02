The provincial government says a program to train new electrical construction workers is working and they are looking for that to continue.

The Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development was in Niagara today and says the job readiness program provided 16 apprentices with basic electrical and safety skills training, along with financial, budgeting, mentorship and job placement resources and included paid work placements on jobsites across Niagara.



The program is run by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 303 and funded through Ontario's Skills Development Fund.



Business Manager of IBEW Local 303, Mark Cherney says they are proud to see a second round of funding, "This initiative offers enhanced training and career development in the electrical trade. Thanks to the continued government support, we're empowering a new generation with the skills needed for industry success."



The 2024 budget recently announced an additional $100 million through the Skills Development Fund to grow the trades workforce.



The government says nearly 22,700 jobs are going unfilled in the Hamilton-Niagara region.

