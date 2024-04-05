The provincial government has announced that they are moving forward with the twinning of the St. Catharines Skyway.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria was on hand today to announce that they have issued a request for proposals.



The new four lane bridge will span 2.2km and go up beside the current bridge.



The minister says it may not seem necessary now but the construction is about future growth, "With Ontario's population growing at a historic rate, we need to ensure our transportation infrastructure keeps pace, The new and expanded Garden City Skyway will be a game-changer, meaning less congestion and faster travel for the people of St. Catharines and Niagara Region."



The design process is expected to take place in 2025 while construction is set to begin in 2026.