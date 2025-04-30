St. Catharines is holding a community information session to provide a construction update for the Sunset Beach Renovation Project beginning this year.

With the community vision, extensive public engagement, and engineering designs now complete, the City is preparing to move forward with construction.

The community information session will provide residents with an overview of the project timelines and construction phasing plan.

Construction is expected to have a significant impact throughout 2025 and 2026, and clear communication about timelines and construction activities will help minimize disruptions for the community.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, May 6, 2025 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Port Weller Community Centre.

The project, which received a $4 million grant from the Ontario government, will see enhancements to the parking lot, upgrades to trails, the reconstruction of the boat ramp, the replacement of the playground structure, and shoreline protection measures.

The City is contributing $1.6 million, bringing the total project budget to $6.9 million.

Construction is slated to begin in late spring 2025.