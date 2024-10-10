Pumpkinville is returning to Happy Rolph's Animal Farm.

The fall festivities will be taking place on Saturday October 19th between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Happy Rolph’s on 650 Read Rd. in St. Catharines.

This year each family visiting the farm will recieve a complimentary pumpkin courtesy of Meridian Credit Union (while supplies last).

There will also be some tasty drinks including coffee, tea, and hot chocolate from Tim Hortons.

St. Catharines Fire Services will also join the festivities.

As well, the Niagara IceDogs’ mascot, Bones, is making a special appearance.

Accessible washrooms, a playground, walking trails, and a covered sitting area are also available onsite.