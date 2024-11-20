Four young puppies have been found abandoned in a box in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The Humane Society of Greater Niagara say the 10 week olds are now safe after being left alone in Niagara-on-the-Green Park.



The veterinary team say the small pups are stable and continue to receive care.



The Humane Society is appealing to the neighbourhood for any video footage of the area.



They are also asking anyone details about the abandonment to contact the shelter at 905-682-0767 or email hello@hsgn.ca.



For those who wish to help, donations can be made at hsgn.ca/donate to support ongoing care and recovery.

