A sad update to the story of a puppy that was found in a dumpster last week.

The Humane Society of Greater Niagara say the pup they named Leroy has died.



He was found in a St. Catharines dumpster fighting for his life.



Officials say they have identified the owner.



The case has been handed over to the Provincial Animal Welfare Service.



They also learned that Leroy had siblings and those puppies are now in the care of the humane society.



They are going through a medical assessment and updates one their health will be posted later.

