A tiny puppy is recovering after being found in a dumpster.

Officials from the Humane Society of Greater Niagara say the pup was found in a St. Catharines dumpster fighting for his life.



They say it is clear he had been suffering even before that with an infection.



The small pup is now stable and in the care of a veterinarian.



The Humane Society is looking for donations to go towards the cost of care and recovery.



