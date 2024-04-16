Work on the Queenston Boat Launch in Niagara Falls will start next week.

Niagara Parks will be completing construction on a new dock system along the north Niagara Parkway and lower Niagara River from Monday, April 22nd to Friday, April 26th.

Officials say the enhancements will include repairs to the concrete docking area, an extension of the concrete sidewalk adjacent to the dock, as well as the installation of a new custom docking system designed to move with the levels of the river.

The Queenston boat launch will be closed to the public during the construction next week, with plans to reopen by the end of the day on Friday, April 26, to ensure it is available for the weekend.