Repairs to a rail crossing in Niagara Falls will close a section of Stanley Avenue starting today.



Stanley Avenue will be closed between Portage Road and Thorold Stone Road beginning at 11 a.m. this morning.



Crews are working to replace all warning systems at the existing rail crossing.



The section of road will remain closed until tomorrow (Wednesday) night at 11 p.m.



Officials say the detour will include be using Portage Road/Mountain Road > St. Paul Avenue > Portage Road > Thorold Stone Road.