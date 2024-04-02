Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement with high wind, rain, and even wet snow on the way.

The Colorado low will start impacting the region today with rain which may be heavy at times.



That will continue through Wednesday until cooler air pushes in during the evening.



We could then see wet snow until Thursday night.



Officials expecting 25 to 50 mm of rain and winds gusting to 70km/h in parts of the region.



They say we could expect some power outages in certain areas.

Here is the full weather statement from Environment Canada.

Early spring storm expected to bring strong winds, rain and the potential for wet snow today through Thursday.

Discussion: A Colorado low is expected to begin affecting the region today. Rain, which may be heavy at times, is expected to begin later this morning and continuing through Wednesday.

Wednesday night as cooler air pushes in, the rain may mix with or transition over to wet snow which is expected to ease Thursday evening.

Rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 mm are possible by Wednesday evening with only trace amounts of wet snow expected at this time.

Strong easterly winds will develop tonight with wind gusts up to 70 km/h in some locales.

The winds will ease on Wednesday. Impacts:

Power outages will be possible.

Confidence is low as there remains a high degree of uncertainty with the low's track, which will have significant impacts on temperatures, snowfall amounts as well as if and when rain will transition to snow.