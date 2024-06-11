Pathstone Mental Health says everyone is welcome and that's why they have added a rainbow crosswalk at its St. Catharines Branscombe Centre.



The painted cross walk showcases pride flag colours, which each hold a different meaning.



"No matter where you are or how you identify, the rainbow colours are meant to signify that you are included, welcome, and safe as part of the LGBTQIA+ community. The new crosswalk at Pathstone's main site and is a visual reminder that everyone is welcome at Pathstone."

Crisis and Support Services are offered 24/7 by calling 1-800-263-4944.