A rainfall warning and special weather statement continue for Niagara with lots of rain, and possible freezing rain, in today's forecast.

Environment Canada says rain will be heavy at times today, and we may get up to 50 mm. before it ends tomorrow morning.

Thunderstorms are a possibility, bringing higher amounts of rain.

A special weather statement has been issued as well, with the risk of freezing rain early today, before it changes over to rain.

A Flood Watch has been issued by the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority with flooding, typically experienced in low-lying, flood prone areas, expected.

Residents are urged to stay away from creeks, and rivers due to slippery slopes and elevated water levels.