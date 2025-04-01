A rainfall warning has been issued for Niagara with lots of rain, and possible thunderstorms, on the way tomorrow.

Environment Canada says rain, heavy at times is expected, is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue until early Thursday.

Officials say 30 to 50 mm is possible, and the ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall.

"Rain begins Wednesday morning over extreme southwestern Ontario before reaching the Golden Horseshoe Wednesday afternoon. With thunderstorms expected, rainfall amounts may exceed 50 mm over some areas, particularly over southwestern Ontario. Rain will end from west to east overnight into early Thursday morning."

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.