A group of protestors are expected outside the office of two Niagara MPs today.

The group is calling for an immediate arms embargo on Israel.



They will be outside the office of Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey and St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle at 4 p.m. this afternoon.



The protest is part of a larger call that includes demonstrations outside the office of 34 other Members of Parliament.