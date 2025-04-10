The Rankins are opening their stable doors for the annual standardbred horse farm open house.

Beth and Tom Rankin are inviting the community to experience the magic and beauty of horses on Saturday May 31st from 10am to 1pm.

Now in its third year, the event supports two contests organized by the Bill Galvin Racing Alliance - the Youth Literary Derby and the Youth Art Derby.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet the mares and their new foals, watch them play in the paddocks, and capture photos of these future racehorses.

Adding to the fun, the Rankins will also be holding a "Name the Foal" contest.

Anyone who suggests a name that the Rankins choose for one of their foals will receive a $100 cash prize.

Those planning to visit the farm on St. Paul St. West in St. Catharines are asked to register by May 28th by calling Rankin Construction at 905-684-1111.

For more information about the Bill Galvin Racing Alliance contests, visit bgracingalliance.ca