The RCMP says it has dismantled "a well-organized" group responsible for distributing narcotics in Niagara, Hamilton and Caledonia.



Police say methamphetamine, fentanyl and other drugs were allegedly being trafficked by this organization in the Golden Horseshoe area of Ontario.

An investigation was launched in 2023 after an the RCMP uncovered evidence of a drug trafficking network in the area.

Arrests and warrants were carried out in three rounds starting in April of this year.

In addition to the drugs, police seized multiple firearms, ammunition, ballistic vests and Canadian currency,

Officials also say several kilograms of "suspicious substances" have been sent to a lab for testing.

Following the third round of warrants in late June, there are now 19 individuals who face charges.

Police believe three men to be the alleged leaders of the group.

Sean Bixby, David Langhorn, and Dwayne Smith are all facing numerous drug trafficking-related charges.