Regional Essential Access to Connected Healthcare (REACH) Niagara is marking National Physicians Day.



REACH operates clinics across the region alongside other social services and healthcare organizations.



They provide primary care and more to people that are at risk in the community.



Medical Director, Dr. Karl Stobbe says, "Together with an interprofessional team, our doctors provide primary care, and access to specialists and diagnostic services to people who otherwise would not be able to access care. Join me in thanking this remarkable team!"



Executive Director, Birchway Niagara Jennifer Gauthier says, "We're so fortunate to be partners with REACH Clinic. Many of the women and children in the shelter have been unable to take care of their physical and mental health while living in an abusive relationship."



REACH also operates Niagara's Substance Use and Addictions Program.



To learn more about REACH and the services they provide visit reachniagara.com.

