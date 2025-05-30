A big 'thank you' to all who donated to the Help Kids Shine Campaign in support of the Niagara Children's Centre.

A wrap up brunch was held this morning at the Stone Mill Inn in St. Catharines to unveil the final total of the fundraising campaign.

Thanks to generous donors, and businesses, $462,641 was raised over the course of the month.

The initial goal was to raise $350,000 to expand therapy and support services for children and youth in Niagara.

The Niagara Children's Centre supports children with developmental and communicative delays reach their full potential, with donations supporting therapy sessions, educational resources, and innovative programs.

The campaign also raises awareness for the centre, by featuring therapists, and families, sharing their journeys on 610 CKTB.