St. Catharines NDP MPP is raising the alarm over the number of people depending on food banks.

Jennie Stevens brought up the issue at Queen's Park today, saying Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold has reported their highest number of people served in a single day - 269 families.

Last year, over a 12-month period, 103,000 residents used Community Care, and as of September, they had already surpassed that number.

Stevens asked the Premier when he would commit to doubling social assistance rates so families can afford to put food on the table.

CKTB's Great Holiday Food Drive will be held on Friday Dec 13th at Market Square in downtown St. Catharines in support of Feed Niagara.

Feed Niagara represents 10 registered food banks across Niagara that are Feed Ontario Members.