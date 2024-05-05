Models in specially designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.

Kim Coltman is organizing the Revolutions Red Dress Fashion Festival in Kamloops.

The former model says the eight designers taking part have created items to honour Red Dress Day, the national day of awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls observed annually on May 5th.

The day was inspired by Metis artist Jamie Black's installation project, which saw red dresses hung in public spaces throughout Canada and the United States as a reminder of Indigenous women who have been killed or are missing.

Darlene Okemaysim-Sicotte is co-chair of a Saskatoon organization that supports the families of missing Indigenous women.

She says red is a colour ancestors can see.

And while it's powerful to see red garments displayed across the country, she says it's important people remember the women the dresses represent.