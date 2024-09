The Niagara Region has passed its capital budget for 2025.

At $376 million the budget is short of what is needed to deal with an infrastructure deficit.



Of the $376 million, $125.9 million is for capital contributions.



The Region's own asset management plan calls for a $444 million annually over 10 years to address the issues and sustain current services.



The capital budget is the first stage in the long budget process.



Councillors plan to set the property tax levy on December 5.