Regional Chair Jim Bradley has offered a statement after Niagara Regional Council passed its 2025 budget.

"This year’s budget is the culmination of a lengthy and robust collaboration between Council and Regional staff to pass a challenging and fiscally responsible budget that makes essential investments in the Region’s core services."

"It is important to remember that a large majority of the services provided by the Region are mandatory. No less than 92% of our budget, and 95% of our staff, are dedicated to delivering those vital services to our residents and businesses."

He says that he sympathizes with those who may be disappointed with this year’s 9.6% increase.

"While property tax increases are never an ideal outcome, Council takes seriously its responsibility to deliver essential services, even in the midst of an exceptionally challenging economic climate that has seen costs rise for residents and municipalities alike."

"It is also important to remember that over 40% of the Region’s budget is concerned with funding its agencies, boards and commissions, with the Niagara Regional Police Service’s budget comprising the vast majority. I would like to commend Regional Council for taking what steps it can to control costs in this area."

He also states that he commends all members of Council for their diligence and attention when considering these important matters.