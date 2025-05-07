A St. Catharines Regional Councillor is voicing concern over a recent decision by city council.

St. Catharines councillors recently approved a new by-law restricting homeless encampments in certain areas.

Regional Councillor Haley Bateman says the changes will be dangerous for vulnerable people and push them into areas that are not safe.

Among other guidelines the new public space by-law that states encampments cannot be located within 50-metres of a playground, 100-metres of a school, or 30-metres of a residential property.