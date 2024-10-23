Human remains found earlier this month in Smithville have been identified, as belonging to a man, who went missing more than two years ago.



33-year-old Kyle Brocklebank of Hamilton was last seen walking in the Thirty Road area, between Smithville and Beamsville in March of 2022.



He remained missing until earlier this month, a resident found what was believed to be a jawbone on their property, in the area of Young Street and South Grimsby Road 6.



Officers found additional remains and clothing while investigating.



Police announcing the remains have been identified as Brocklebank.



They say foul play is not suspected, and no further details will be released out of respect for his family.

