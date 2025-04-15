The future of the former hospital site in Niagara-on-the-Lake is up for discussion.

That was one of the topics discussed this morning as 610 CKTB's Round Table Road Trip broadcasted live from the Community Centre.

The town is hoping to hear ideas from residents about the property at 176 Wellington Street.

Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa says they are asking community members to voice opinions on what the town is missing and then council will get down to work on rebuild plan.

CAO Bruce Zvaniga says they need to come up with the correct plan for the future, saying it will be a critical decision.

You can hear the entire conversation with CKTB's Steph Vivier by clicking here.

The town is hoping have a number of ways for those interested to take part in the initial phase of the plan.

The hospital site, across from the Shaw Festival Theatre, was declared surplus by Niagara Health in 2017.

The town bought the in 2018 for $3.5 million dollars.