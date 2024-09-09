Niagara-on-the-Lake says restoration on the Queen Street Cenotaph has started.



Town officials say the project is being funded by generous residents, and Royal Canadian Legion Branch 124.



They are hoping it will be finished by October 31st.



"The restoration of the Cenotaph is a testament to our community's incredible spirit and generosity," stated Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa. "This effort ensures that an important piece of our Town's history is preserved for future generations. On behalf of Council, thank you to everyone who donated. I look forward to witnessing the restoration process."

The Town’s unique Cenotaph, unveiled on June 24, 1922, originally served as a timekeeper for residents during the 1920s and 1930s.

Dedicated by the Honourable Henry Cockshutt, then Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, it honours community members lost in war.

"Through the collective efforts of our community, we raised the necessary funds for this significant project," said Director of Operations (Acting CAO) Darren MacKenzie. "Thank you to Town Staff for their expertise and commitment to ensuring this iconic Niagara-on-the-Lake landmark continues to stand proudly as a symbol of our Town's rich history."

