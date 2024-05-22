A retired grandpa from Niagara Falls is celebrating a $2M lotto win.



Paolo Zambito won the Ontario 49 top prize worth $2 million in the May 4th, 2024 draw.



The retired father of two and grandfather of eight, says this is his first big win after playing the lottery for 30 years.



While out running errands, he remembered he had tickets to check. “I screamed! There were so many zeros, I couldn’t think straight.”

“I’m living the dream! I can’t explain this feeling. I haven’t been able to sleep for the past few days with all this excitement.”

He plans to save some money, share with family, and buy a 'very nice' dirt bike.

ONTARIO 49 is $1 per play and the draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday.



The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls.

