A retired St. Catharines man has turned one dollar into $100,000 after a lotto win.

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Douglas Chilcott after he matched the last six of seven numbers in the exact order in the April 13, 2024 LOTTARIO draw.

Chilcott has been playing the lottery for the past 10 years and always says yes to ENCORE.



"I went to the store to get some bread and checked my ticket on the ticket checker when I saw all these zeroes pop up on the screen. I went to get my wife and when she saw the amount, she was so excited. I'm so glad she was there."



The retiree says he was dumbfounded when he discovered his win.



"My hands were shaking. This has come to me at a wonderful time of my life," he said.



"I will use this money to make life more fun for my wife and I. There might be a trip across Canada in our future," he concluded.



The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Facer Street in St. Catharines.

