A 68-year-old retired Welland steelworker is set to be moved into a homeless shelter after having both his legs amputated after a fall last winter.



Mike Hominuk, who is now in a wheelchair, has been in Welland hospital recovering since the incident, and lost his apartment during his recovery.



Niagara Centre NDP MPP Jeff Burch says Hominuk has been informed that he will be moved to a homeless shelter in St. Catharines, instead of a long-term care home.



Burch's office says Hominuk is being discharged and sent by taxi to the Southridge Homeless shelter today, because the hospital believes he’s capable of a high degree of independence.



Burch is asking the province to reconsider the decision and has sent a letter to the Minister.



Hominuk was inducted into the Welland Sports Wall of Fame as Assistant Manager for the 1973 Atlas Steels Tykes baseball team last month.



They were the first Welland team to become provincial champs since 1949.

