A retired Thorold woman has turned a dollar into $100,000



Patricia Tomlinson matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the August 27th, 2024 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.



Tomlinson, says she has played the lottery for 30 years and this is her first big win.



"I checked the LOTTO MAX winning numbers on OLG.ca but none matched the numbers on my ticket. I didn’t check the winning ENCORE number and nearly threw out my ticket, but thankfully, I ended up holding on to it.”

“I was left numb and had to figure out where to put the ticket, for safe keeping,”she laughed.

“I first shared the news with my family. They thought I was joking until I had them check the winning numbers. Like me, they just couldn’t believe it!”



She plans to pay some bills with the win.



The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Richmond Street in Thorold.

