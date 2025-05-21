A Ridgeway couple have won $1-million.

Karen and Pat Huffman matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the March 19, 2025 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

The parents of five and grandparents of eight, bought the winning ticket at the Avondale on Dominion Road.

Karen says it was quick decision to buy the ticket, "I was on my way to meet up with my knitting group at the yarn shop when I stopped at the convenience store to buy a bottle of water, at the same time, I bought us a LOTTO 6/49 ticket. Three weeks later, I found our ticket in my purse. I scanned it on the OLG app, and when I saw the prize amount, my first thought was that Pat was playing some kind of trick on me."

Pat added that they "scanned our ticket again, and at first, I thought it said we'd won $1,000, we checked it a few more times before realizing it was $1 million!"

The retirees plan to share the prize with their children and travel.