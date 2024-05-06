The schedule of road closures planned in Niagara Falls' main tourist area has been announced for upcoming holidays.



Niagara Parks has partnered with the City of Niagara Falls on the closures, which will begin with the Victoria Day long weekend.

On Saturday, May 18th and Sunday, May 19th, the Niagara Parkway will be closed to vehicular traffic from Clifton Hill to Fraser Hill, beginning at 7 p.m. with a full road closure in place by 8 p.m.

Clifton Hill from Victoria Avenue to Falls Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 7 p.m. with a full closure in place by 8 p.m.

Access to Niagara Parks’ Falls Parking Lot will continue from the south.

Officials say the closures give pedestrians better and safer access throughout the core tourism area on holiday weekends.

Holiday Weekends with Planned Road Closures beginning at 7 p.m. through to midnight:



Victoria Day Weekend (Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19)



Canada Day Weekend (Saturday, June 29, Sunday, June 30 and Monday, July 1)



Civic Holiday Weekend (Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4)



Labour Day Weekend (Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1)



During the road closures, the WEGO Green line will continue to operate from Rapidsview to Table Rock. WEGO Red line and Blue line will move to reduced routing due to the road closures, there will be no service to Table Rock and Clifton Hill from 5 p.m. to the end of the daily schedule.

