There will be some road closures in Niagara Falls to accomodate for the end of the cancer ride today.

From 8 a.m until 5 p.m., there will be a full road closure of the Niagara Parkway from Marshall Road to Upper Rapids Boulevard.

There will also be a single lane closure over Weightman Bridge to allow cyclists to re-enter the Niagara Parkway via Macklem Street.

These sections will reopen as the last participant cycles through the event around 5 p.m.



In addition, Bridgewater Street from the Niagara Parkway to Cummington Square in Chippawa will be reduced to one lane.

Dufferin Islands and Burning Springs Hill Road will be closed to all traffic and parking for the day.

To avoid congestion, it is recommended that vehicles enter Niagara Parks via Murray Street or Clifton Hill.