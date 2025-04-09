Niagara Parks has issued a public notice that its annual rock scaling operation, along the gorge wall, is now underway.

The scaling of the Niagara Gorge on the Canadian side of the Horseshoe Falls started today and will continue until April 17th.

Officials say removing loose rocks and debris is needed to ensure the safety of people on observation decks at Journey Behind the Falls and the Niagara Parks Power Station.

Traffic is being re-directed on the Niagara Parkway near Table Rock Centre today.

Cranes will be in place in the Table Rock area from April 10-17 for work above the Journey Behind the Falls attraction, as well as the Niagara Parks Power Station viewing platform.

Visitors are advised to avoid fenced off work zones during this time.

Niagara Parks staff will be lowered in a cage by a large crane, and then moved across the face of the wall, 13 storeys high in a process called “ice-jacking”.