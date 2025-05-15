Rod Mawhood has been recognized by Ontario University Athletics (OUA).

The sportscaster and host of the Niagara Sports Report here on CKTB was named the Media Member of Distinction at the recent awards banquet held in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Rod has covered Brock Athletics since the 2001 and serves as in-game announcer for Brock basketball and hockey.

Mawhood says "Being a student-athlete is not easy, and I'm glad I can cover and feature these athletes through their journeys. Ontario and Canadian university athletics should be cherished, and I'm grateful, honoured and humbled that I'm being recognized for supporting it."