There will be a new support for families with children at the Marotta Family Hospital in St. Catharines.

Niagara Health and Ronald McDonald House Charities South Central Ontario are set to open a Ronald McDonald Family Room at the facility.



The room will provide a respite area directly inside the hospital to ensure that families in need can take care of themselves while remaining close to their hospitalized children.



There are currently two rooms inside McMaster Hospital in Hamilton and about half of the families served there are from the Niagara Region.



Executive Vice-President of Clinical Operations Heather Paterson says they are grateful for the partnership, "The construction of the new Ronald McDonald family room reflects our unwavering dedication to patient-centered care and ensuring that families feel supported during their hospital experience."



The space will be located on the fourth floor, outside the Children's Health Unit and feature respite areas, laundry, no-cost food services and, in partnership with our Children's Health Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, family programming such as movie nights, toy drives and more.



The day-to-day operations of the room will be run by Niagara Health volunteers.

