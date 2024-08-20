Rowers are back in the water in St. Catharines today as the 2024 World Rowing Senior, Under 23, and Under 19 Championships resume.



Racing was cancelled yesterday due to high winds, however races are back on now, and will continue until 4 p.m. today.



The Port Dalhousie Supper Market will also be held at Lakeside Park today.



The licensed event starts at 4 p.m. with lots of food truck options, and live music.



"Bring a lawn chair, grab a bite from one of the food trucks, enjoy live music and watch the sunset over Lake Ontario."



The event is free to attend, however you need to buy tickets to watch the 'Mega Worlds' racing.

