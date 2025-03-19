Niagara's only Conservative MPP, Sam Oosterhoff, will keep his role in Doug Ford's cabinet as Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries.
Premier Ford unveiled his cabinet this afternoon with many familiar faces returning.
Oosterhoff won his fourth election last month, winning the Niagara West riding with 50% of the vote, or 22,000 ballots casted in favour of his re-election.
He was first elected at the age of 19 in a November 2016 byelection, making him the youngest Ontario MPP to ever be elected.
“As Ontario faces one of the greatest challenges in our history, workers and families are counting on us to stand up for their jobs and wellbeing,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Our government will double down on our plan to build, train and reskill workers for better jobs and bigger paycheques, tear down internal trade barriers, retool companies for new customers in new markets, attract more investments and cut through red tape to develop our vast natural resources, including critical minerals in the Ring of Fire. No matter what, we will protect Ontario.”
Ontario’s new Executive Council is as follows:
Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs
Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health
Trevor Jones, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness
Doug Downey, Attorney General
Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services
Graham McGregor, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism
Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security
Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade
Paul Calandra, Minister of Education
Jill Dunlop, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response
Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines
Todd McCarthy, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks
Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance
Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation and the Minister Responsible for Ring of Fire Economic and Community Partnerships
Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure
David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development
Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, Minister of Long-Term Care
Rob Flack, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources
George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth
Stephen Crawford, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement
Andrea Khanjin, Minister of Red Tape Reduction
Lisa Thompson, Minister of Rural Affairs
Raymond Cho, Minister of Seniors and Accessibility
Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General
Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport
Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming
Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation
Caroline Mulroney, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Francophone Affairs
Michael Tibollo, Associate Attorney General, as part of the Ministry of the Attorney General
Zee Hamid, Associate Minister of Auto Theft and Bail Reform, as part of the Ministry of the Solicitor General
Sam Oosterhoff, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries, as part of the Ministry of Energy and Mines
Kevin Holland, Associate Minister of Forestry and Forest Products, as part of the Ministry of Natural Resources
Graydon Smith, Associate Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, as part of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing
Vijay Thanigasalam, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, as part of the Ministry of Health
Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Small Business, as part of the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade
Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity, as part of the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services