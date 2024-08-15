The Kristen French advocacy centre of Niagara will be hosting the BraveHearts Gala in October.

The event will feature a gourmet dinner, an auction, and musical performances by Juno award winners Sam Roberts and Joel Plaskett.

There will also be entertainment from Niagara's own public speaker and comedian Joe Pillitteri.

The event is in support of Niagara children and youth who have faced trauma stemming from abuse, neglect, and other adverse childhood experiences.

The event is set for Wednesday, October 23rd at 5pm.

Tickets can be purchased from their website, kristenfrenchacn.org