Santa will be appearing in two parades this weekend in Niagara, both taking place Saturday afternoon.

The Thorold parade will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. with a route that starts at the intersection of Collier Road and Sullivan Avenue, and ends at the intersection of Front and Regent.

The 34th Annual West Lincoln Santa Claus Parade will also be held this Saturday at 5 p.m. starting at the Community Centre and ending at the corner of St. Catharines Street and Industrial Park Road.

Meantime, the Grantham Lions are hosting their second annual breakfast with Santa on Sunday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m at the Grantham Lions Club at 732 Niagara Street.