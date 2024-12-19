Niagara Police have arrested a 52-year-old bus driver in Niagara Falls on historical sexual assaults.

Police say they opened the investigation last month into an allegation that two boys, under the age of 16, were sexually assaulted between the years of 1996 and 2016 in Niagara.

Earlier today, 52-year-old Todd Douglas Williston was arrested.

He is charged with Sexual Assault under 14 years, 2 counts of Sexual Interference, 3 counts of Invitation to Sexual Touching, Counselling Indictable Offence that is Not Committed to wit: Make and Distribute Child Pornography, Sexual Exploitation, Sexual Assault, and Sexual Assault under 16 years.

Williston is working as a school bus driver in Niagara Falls and has been involved in the Martial Arts community as a Karate Instructor.

The investigation remains ongoing by detectives with the Sexual Assault Unit and the Child Abuse Unit with the Niagara Regional Police Service.

Detectives have reason to suspect there may be more victims.

Click here to see more pictures of the suspect.

Anyone who may have been a victim or anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009535.