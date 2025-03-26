The shipping season has officially begun.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation launching the 67th season on Tuesday with a ceremony at the St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre.

President and CEO Jim Athanasiou was on hand to honour the ceremonial opening vessel, the ATB Everlast and Norman McLeod, operated by McAsphalt Marine Transportation Limited.

Athanasiou says, "The Seaway is open and has the capacity today to move more cargo, strengthen supply chains, and support trade across North America. We're here to help businesses grow and move goods efficiently - now and into the future."

Last year nearly 37 million tonnes of cargo, including grain, potash, iron and steel moved through the Seaway.

The 2024 season was also the longest on record.